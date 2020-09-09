 Skip to main content
Steve Jansen
Steve Jansen

Steve Jansen

Sioux City

74, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Celebration of life: Sept. 11, 7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Private burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 11, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

