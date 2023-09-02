Visitation with the family present will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Pastor Mike Metten will officiate. Private family graveside services will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.