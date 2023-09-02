Steven Sneller
Le Mars, Iowa
70, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
Visitation with the family present will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Rejoice! Community Church in Le Mars. There will be a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Pastor Mike Metten will officiate. Private family graveside services will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.