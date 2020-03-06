Suzie Morehead
Suzie Morehead

Suzie Morehead

Harrisburg, S.D., formerly Hawarden, Iowa

72, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Service: March 9, 10:30 a.m., Friendship Assembly of God Church, Hawarden. Burial: Grace Hill Cemetery. Visitation: March 8, starting 5:30 p.m., at the church. Porter Funeral Home, Hawarden.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation with the family present
Sunday, March 8, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Friendship Assembly Of God
1700 Central Avenue
Hawarden, IA 51023
Mar 8
Prayer Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
7:00PM
Friendship Assembly Of God
1700 Central Avenue
Hawarden, IA 51023
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:30AM
Friendship Assembly Of God
1700 Central Avenue
Hawarden, IA 51023
