Terry A. Pedersen, 76, of Jackson, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at a local hospital. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in rural Jackson. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.