Thomas M. Peterson
Thomas M. Peterson

Thomas M. 'Tom' Peterson

Sioux City

78, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Memorial Service: Sept. 1, 11:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

