Timothy Dahms
Hornick, Iowa
65, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Memorial Visitation: Aug. 4, 5 to 7 p.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. (Social distancing to be followed; masks encouraged.)
Service information
Aug 4
Memorial Visitation
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
