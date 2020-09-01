 Skip to main content
Todd David Clausen
Sioux City

49, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Service: private family. Graveside service: Sept. 4, Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 3, 4-6:30 p.m., Morningside Lutheran Church. Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

