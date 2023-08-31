63 of Leola, SD, formerly of Hartley, Iowa, passed away at Avera Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D. on Monday, Aug.28, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Hartley Funeral Home Chapel in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, one half-hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 until 1:30 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. The Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for 63 year-old Tony Roth of Leola, S.D., formerly of Hartley, Iowa.