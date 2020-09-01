 Skip to main content
Tonya (Risinger) Bruscher
Brunsville, Iowa

29, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Service: Sept. 3, 11 a.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars, Iowa. Visitation: Sept. 2, 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

