Traci Ann Lasher

52, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Service: June 4, 11 a.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa. (Social distancing must be followed.) Burial: June 4, 3 p.m., Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia, Iowa. Visitation: June 3, 5 to 6 p.m., at the chapel. (No more than 10 people at one time).