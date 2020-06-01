Traci Ann Lasher
Traci Ann Lasher

Onawa, Iowa

52, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. Service: June 4, 11 a.m., Rush Family Chapel, Onawa. (Social distancing must be followed.) Burial: June 4, 3 p.m., Magnolia Cemetery, Magnolia, Iowa. Visitation: June 3, 5 to 6 p.m., at the chapel. (No more than 10 people at one time).

Service information

Jun 3
Visitation
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
5:00PM-5:00PM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Jun 4
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 4, 2020
11:00AM
Rush Family Chapel
1629 10th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
