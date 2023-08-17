Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Le Mars. Pastor Jon Meredith will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Le Mars. The family will be present at 5:30 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.