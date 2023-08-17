Le Mars, Iowa
93, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at his home in Le Mars surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Le Mars. Pastor Jon Meredith will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Le Mars. The family will be present at 5:30 p.m. There will be a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume from 12:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can made in Ubbe’s name to the First Baptist Church in Le Mars.