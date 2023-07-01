Verlus Pippert
Hartley, Iowa
91, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. Services: July 3 at 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, Hartley. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: July 2 from 3 to 5 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home.
Verlus Pippert
Hartley, Iowa
91, died Thursday, June 29, 2023. Services: July 3 at 10:30 a.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, Hartley. Burial: Pleasant View Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: July 2 from 3 to 5 p.m., Hartley Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.