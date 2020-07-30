Vernon Harmelink

Vernon 'Vern' Harmelink
Phoenix, Ariz., formerly Rock Valley, Iowa
90, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Memorial service: Aug. 1, 10 a.m., First Reformed Church of Rock Valley. Service will be livestreamed on church website: www.rvfrc.org. Burial: Aug. 1, 11 a.m., Valley View Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: July 31, 5-7 p.m., Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley. (Social distancing is encouraged.)
Service information
Jul 31
Visitation with the family present
Friday, July 31, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Porter Funeral Home
1704 15th Street
Rock Valley, IA 51247
1704 15th Street
Rock Valley, IA 51247
Aug 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
First Reformed Church of Rock Valley
1501 16th Street
Rock Valley, Iowa 51247
1501 16th Street
Rock Valley, Iowa 51247
