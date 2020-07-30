Vernon Harmelink

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

90, died Thursday, July 16, 2020. Memorial service: Aug. 1, 10 a.m., First Reformed Church of Rock Valley. Service will be livestreamed on church website: www.rvfrc.org. Burial: Aug. 1, 11 a.m., Valley View Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: July 31, 5-7 p.m., Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley. (Social distancing is encouraged.)