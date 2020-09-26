 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violet L. Altemus
View Comments

Violet L. Altemus

{{featured_button_text}}

Violet L. Altemus

Correctionville, Iowa

103, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Service: Sept. 29, 2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Correctionville. Burial: Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation: Sept. 29, 1 p.m., at the church. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News