Virgil L. Brockel
Le Mars, Iowa

97, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Service: Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m., Presbyterian United Church of Christ, Le Mars. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Sept. 27, 2 p.m., Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

