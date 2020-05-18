Virginia Mae Schenkelberg

Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

99, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation with social distancing: May 19, 9:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars, followed by a private family Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.