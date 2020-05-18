Virginia Mae Schenkelberg
Le Mars, Iowa
99, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation with social distancing: May 19, 9:30 a.m., All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church, Le Mars, followed by a private family Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Le Mars. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.
Service information
May 19
Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
All Saints Catholic Parish - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth St E
LE MARS, IA 51031
May 19
Service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:30AM
All Saints Catholic Parish - St. Joseph Church
605 Plymouth St E
LE MARS, IA 51031
