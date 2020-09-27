 Skip to main content
Virginia Shirley Turner
Virginia Shirley Turner

Onawa, Iowa

93, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Graveside Service: Oct. 2, 1 p.m., Onawa Cemetery. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.

