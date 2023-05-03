Walter D. Schwarz
Anthon, Iowa
71, died Friday, April 28, 2023. Services: May 5 at 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Anthon. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the church. Arrangements with Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon.
