Warren Eugene Ploeger

Service: Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Schaller. To watch live stream of service, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85744699588?pwd=Z2VuallNcVFLL1dlKzhLMkJQVS9wQT09 and enter password: funeral. Burial: Immanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Schaller. Public Visitation: Nov. 1, 3 to 6 p.m., Schaller-Crestland Elementary School gym. Masks are recommended at all services. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Schaller.