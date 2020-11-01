 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren Eugene Ploeger
View Comments

Warren Eugene Ploeger

{{featured_button_text}}

Warren Eugene Ploeger

Schaller, Iowa

75, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Service: Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Schaller. To watch live stream of service, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85744699588?pwd=Z2VuallNcVFLL1dlKzhLMkJQVS9wQT09 and enter password: funeral. Burial: Immanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Schaller. Public Visitation: Nov. 1, 3 to 6 p.m., Schaller-Crestland Elementary School gym. Masks are recommended at all services. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Schaller.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News