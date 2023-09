Whitney J. Dailey, 36, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 in Omaha, surrounded by her family and best friend after a lengthy illness.

The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life for Whitney at Design West, 1014 Design Place, Sioux City, IA 51101, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 from 6-10 p.m. The family requests no gifts or cards, only pictures and/or written memories to put in guestbook at event. Thank you.