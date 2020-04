Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

83, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Service: due to COVID-19 guidance, private graveside with military honors, Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Public visitation with no family, and limited to ten people at a time: April 17 from 2 to 8 p.m., Rexwinkel Funeral Home, Le Mars.