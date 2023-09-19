William H. 'Bill' Karhoff

Danbury, Iowa

William H. "Bill" Karhoff, age 81, of Danbury, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Willow Dale Wellness Village of Battle Creek, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church of Danbury, Iowa. Father William McCarthy will officiate. Committal Services will follow in the Danbury Catholic Cemetery of Danbury.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Memorial Mass from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church of Danbury.

The Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Home of Mapleton, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.