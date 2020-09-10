 Skip to main content
William L. Beazley
Correctionville, Iowa

65, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Graveside service: Sept. 12, 1:30 p.m., Sunset View Cemetery, Washta, Iowa. Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.

