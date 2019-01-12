Irrigon, Ore., formerly Sloan, Iowa
Gail M. Pullen, 76, of Irrigon, formerly of Sloan, died on Jan. 7, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Life Tributes (Muellers), 314 W 1st Ave., in Kennewick, Wash. There will be a luncheon served, so please come to eat and share memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Ore. Please leave online condolences for Gail’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Gail was born in Sioux City, on Nov. 19, 1942. His childhood was spent in Whiting, Iowa. On Sept. 18, 1959, he married Janice Rae Switzer Reed and moved to Sloan. He worked for Meyer Beef in Sioux City until 1974. He went to work for Packer’s Engineering and moved to Kennewick, Wash. and in 1985 started his own business, Atlanta Saw. He retired in 2009 and moved to Umatilla, until he got sick. Then he moved to Irrigon to be near his grandchildren.
He received his 50-year certificate from the Masonic Lodge in Sloan in 2016. Classic cars, fishing, hunting and hanging out with friends brought his biggest joys.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice; his daughters, Jodi Pullen of Whiting, and Jackie Bithell of Irrigon; a son, William Bryan Pullen of Irrigon; his grandchildren, Teresa, Jamey and Jason Fraser, Kristi and Jesse Grogan, and Caelyn and Eric Pullen; six great-grandchildren; his sisters, Linda Johnson and Janice Black; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Malden and Clara Jane Pullen.