Galen Eldean Gehrts, 92, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at a local hospital.
A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.
Galen Gehrts, the son of Marvin and Lydia (Meyer) Gehrts, was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Holstein, Iowa. He graduated from Holstein High School in 1945. Galen was a farmer for 19 years and later went to work for Sioux City Ready Mix for 23 years.
Galen was united in marriage with Iona Ewoldt. They had four children, Marsha, Eldean, Nancy, and Tom. Galen was united in marriage with Betty Short. They had two children, Susan and James. Galen was united in marriage with June Gilbertson. June had three children, Henry, Melissa, and Julie. In 2001, Galen was united in marriage with Carlene Throne, who had two children, Kevin and Tim.
Galen was a lifetime member of the American Vets. He was also a member of multiple organizations, including the American Legion Post 64, City Golf League, and Morningside Lutheran Church. He especially enjoyed playing golf and cribbage.
Survivors include his wife, Carlene; children, Marsha Ratashak of Des Moines, Eldean Gehrts of Omaha, Nancy Mohr of Plattsmouth, Neb., Tom (Suzanne) Gehrts of Fredericksburg, Va., Susan (Paul) Fleming of Correctionville, Iowa, and James (Jodie) Gehrts of Urbandale, Iowa; stepchildren, Henry (Vesta) Gilbertson of Dakota Dunes, Julie (Sonny) Kellen of Dakota Dunes, Kevin (Kathy) Throne of Omaha, and Tim (Susan) Throne of Sioux City; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Gehrts of Omaha, Neb.
Galen was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Iona, Betty, and June; son-in-law, Paul; stepdaughter, Melissa; and brother, Eugene.
Memorials may be directed to Morningside Lutheran Church, Central Baptist Church, or a charity of your choice.