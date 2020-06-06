× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Garneth Oostenink

Sioux City

Garneth Oostenink, 96, of Sioux City, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday in Hope Cemetery, Hull, Iowa. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave.

Miss Oostenink was born on Aug. 16, 1923, in Hull, the daughter of Gerrit and Hattie (Rikkers) Oostenink. She attended Hull Christian Grammar School and Hull Public High School. Garneth graduated from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich., and received a master's degree in social work from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Before entering college, she worked as secretaryookkeeper at Kooiker Manufacturing Company in Hull. When she witnessed her sister Lorraine's graduation from Calvin, she decided that she wanted a college degree, also, so she entered college at the age of 33. Her post-university positions were in social work in Michigan and 19 years of social work with Western Hills Education Agency in Sioux City.