Oskaloosa, Iowa
Garry L. Bair, 78, of Oskaloosa, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Langkamp Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Garry's family includes his wife of 58 years, Georgia of Oskaloosa; their two daughters, Lorinda, and Lila (Scott) Plambeck of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to Southern Iowa Speedway.