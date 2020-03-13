Garry O. Allen

Sloan, Iowa

Garry Owen Allen, 75, of Sloan, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Rehab in Sergeant Bluff after heart surgery.

Per Garry's wishes, there will be no services. He donated his body to the University of South Dakota. He hoped by doing this, it might help others.

Garry was born to Orin Allen Sr. and Viva (Shoop) Allen, at home in Sioux City, on May 23, 1944. Garry was born what was termed a blue baby. Life held many challenges for him but Garry met life with grace and joy and a smile on his face. In his younger days, he enjoyed helping his dad cut wood for the furnace and going fishing with his older brother. And always, he loved his animals, all the way from his geese to his border collies. His heart broke when one of his collies was cruelly poisoned. In recent years, he so enjoyed his volunteer work at King's Closet. And all the many friends he made in Sloan.

Those left to go on without him are his sister, Marlis Welch (Fred); his sister, Janice Conway (James); a brother, Stephen (Myrtie); and many nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister, Joyce Gezt; his brother, Orin Jr.; and his brother, Ronald.

He wishes to send a big thank you to King's Closet, the Medical Clinic and to the community of Sloan who were so good to Garry. You gave a more fulfilled life for Garry and helped us to keep him in his own home. Thank you and the Lord's blessing on you all.

