Cushing, Iowa
Gary A. Waldman, 73, of Cushing, died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ladies man, biker, and outlaw, Gary rode his Harley to heaven on June 6, 2019.
A celebration of life will be 3 to 6 p.m. on July 3 at the Old Highway 20 Bar and Grill in Cushing. Please join the family to remember Gary.
The way he died is just how he lived, he wrote his own rules, he fought authority, and he paved his own way. If you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could. Most people thought he was crazy for biking on his Harley or traveling across the country in his 40 Ford coupe, but Gary lived the life he loved. Many gawked at the start of his career, after obtaining a masters degree at Creighton University, that he taught on the Rez and the school for the special needs. His huge heart and love for teaching children, he would greet his critics with an intelligent, impish smile, love of the spoken word, irreverent sense of humor, and quick wit that could make anyone fall in love with him.
He lived 1,000 years in the 73 calendar years we have had with him, because he grabbed life by the lapel, kissed it and swung it back on the dance floor. In the 80's he founded Serena's song, a tethered wheelchair accessible hot air balloon. He gave joy to thousands of children.
Of all the people he touched, both willing and unwilling, the proudest achievements in his life are his children, Veriti (Brett) Brayton, Dennis (Jessica) Waldman, Don (May) Roberts, and Serena Waldman. He is survived by his children; his sisters, Linda (Verdell) Buss, and Eva Mae (Harlan) Weber; and brother, Randy Edwards.