Marcus, Iowa
Gary C. Beermann, 84, of Marcus, went to be with his Savior on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Services and luncheon will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. A celebration of life and luncheon will be noon Sunday, Sept. 8, at the West Union (Iowa) Fairgrounds. A time for sharing memories will be provided in both services. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gary was born on April 27, 1935, the oldest son of Del and Edna (Halverson) Beermann, and spent his childhood in West Union. He graduated from West Union High School and continued at Iowa State in engineering.
Gary married Janice Stokesberry on Oct. 19, 1957, and they became the parents of three children, Belinda, Della, and G. Scott. Last fall, they celebrated 62 years of faithful marriage.
Gary started the West Union Grain company after college. Later, he and Janice moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with their growing family, and he was a salesman for Wilson's. In 1970, Gary took a job with Lindsay Brothers in Illinois and sold farm equipment to implement dealers, which he loved. The family moved to Rochelle. When their first grandchild was born, Janice and Gary moved back to Iowa, purchasing the Crossroads motel, north of Storm Lake, Iowa. Upon retirement, they moved to Marcus, spending several winters in Glendale, Ariz., both close to family.
Faith, family, and friends marked Gary's life. He was an active member in each church congregation, participating often on boards, committees, and singing in the choir. Lifelong friendships were created at Lovely Lane, Rochelle, and Grace United Methodist Churches. Gary's family was his greatest treasure. He attended and loved all of the music and sporting events of his brothers, children, and grandchildren. He was a coach, a fan, and at all times, a source of encouragement and pride.
Gary is survived by his wife, Janice; three children and their spouses, Belinda and Jim Leavitt of Marcus, Della and Mark Degner of Clive, Iowa, and Scott and Frances Beermann of Glendale, Ariz. He is the proud grandpa of six grandchildren, Kent Leavitt of Marcus, Kevin and Sarah Leavitt of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Barry Degner of Des Moines, Tracy and Matt Moklestad of Adel, Iowa, Logan Beermann and Audrey Beermann of Glendale; and great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Autumn, and David Leavitt, and Sawyer, Everett, Miles, and Levi Moklestad added delight to his later years. He is also survived by three brothers, Roger Beermann, Ron and Colette Beermann, and Bryce and Cindy Beermann; and a sister-in-law, Judy Stokesberry.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Garnet Stokesberry; and a sister-in-law, Anne Beermann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Grace UMC in Marcus.
