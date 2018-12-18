Hull, Iowa
Gary Mars, 80, of Hull, passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Reformed Church in Hull. The Rev. Harlan De Jong and the Rev. David Van Kley will officiate. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Hull. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.
Gary Dean was born on Nov. 10, 1938, in rural Orange City, Iowa, the son of Jacob and Henrietta (Hofland) Mars. He was raised in Middleburg, Iowa, and graduated from the Rock Valley Christian School. He first worked for area farmers. He then moved to Michigan, where he was employed at Keeler Brass for one and a half years. After moving to Orange City, he worked for Hi-Precision for another one and a half years.
On Dec. 16, 1960, he married Hendrene Joan Zoet in Hull. Since 1963, they have farmed northeast of Hull.
Mr. Mars was a member of First Reformed Church, where he served as a catechism superintendent, a Sunday School teacher, and a Reformed Church Youth Fellowship sponsor. He was also a member of the board of directors of the Hull Christian School. He was an avid reader and enjoyed riding through the country, checking crops and implement dealers. He looked forward to visiting with family and friends and liked playing in a card club.
Survivors include his wife of almost 58 years; a son and his wife, Michael and Frea Mars of Park Forest, Ill.; three daughters and their husbands, Cindy and Alan Hofman of Sanborn, Iowa, Sandra and Tracy Weidner of Hull, and Melissa and Mark Gurtler of Sheldon, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Senafe, Beatrice Mars, Lana Oolman, Heidi Tjossem, Jonathan Hofman, Gracie Weidner, Jessica Willer, Hayley Gurtler, and Allison Guitler; two great-grandchildren, Jasmin and Jase Oolman; two sisters, Vel Falkena of Hospers, Iowa, and Darlene, and her husband, Stan Ekdom of Des Moines; three brothers and their wives, Don and Audrey Mars of Hastings, Neb., Bob and Sue Mars of Des Moines, and Randy and Wanda Mars of Alton, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Jager of Sioux Center, Iowa; a brother-in-law and his wife, Mick and Betty Vande Brake of Orange City; and many nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lige Mars and Jerry Mars and his wife, Sandie; three sisters, Gertrude Vande Brake, June and her husband, Clarence De Vos, and Shirley Beth Mars in infancy; a brother-in-law, Fred Falkena; a sister-in-law, Debbie Mars; and a nephew, Jeff Zoet.
Memorials may be directed to Hull Christian School or First Reformed Church Building Fund.