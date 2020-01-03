Sioux City

Gary David Johnson, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

A celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Gary was born on July 9, 1943, in Columbus, Mo., to Fred and Dorothy (Braun) Johnson. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1962. Gary married Donna Osborn on Oct. 4, 1969, in Pierre, S.D.

Gary worked in sales in the Siouxland area, retiring in 2007. He enjoyed fishing and collecting coins. Most importantly, Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Johnson; children, Jodie (Jason) McCrory, Jeff Johnson, and Jason (Malea) Johnson; brother, Larry (Pat) Johnson; grandchildren, Josh (Allie) McCrory, Jon McCrory, Chasity, Kayla, and Nate Johnson; and many other family members.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, John.