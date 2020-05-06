× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary E. Schultz

Sioux City

Gary E. Schultz, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Gary was born on March 30, 1943, in Sioux City, to Clifford and Helen (Jones) Schultz. He graduated from East High School 1962. Following graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Gary was honorably discharged from the military in 1965. He then moved to Dearborn, Mich. and began working for Ford Motor Company, retiring in 1990 as a plant superintendent.

Gary returned to Sioux City in 2004 and was united in marriage to Marilyn Christoffel on Nov. 27, 2010.

He was an avid coin collector and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Laura Murphy and Catherine Tipton, both of Michigan; son, Doug Schultz of Sioux City; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, David, Marvin, Danny, Paul, and Jimmy; sisters, Janet, Leann, and Barbie; and Marilyn's children, Eric, Evan, Adam, and Alisa.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dean; and sister, Susie.

