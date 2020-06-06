Gary E. Servis
Waldo, Wis., formerly Smithland, Iowa
Gary E. “Papa” Servis, 76, formerly of Smithland, peacefully entered eternal life on May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Private services with the immediate family will be arranged. Public memorial services will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID 19 risk and social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Plymouth, Wis. For online condolences, please visit wwwsuchonfh.com.
Gary was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 8, 1943. He was raised Smithland. He was married to Merydith A. Vine on Dec. 20, 1975. They started their life together in Milwaukee, Wis. They later retired to Waldo, Wis., where they enjoyed the quieter life of a small community similar to where Gary grew up in Smithland.
Gary served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in Fort Carson, Colo. He worked many years as an auto insurance adjuster with various automobile insurance companies. He loved his pastime job in retirement with the Pizza Hut corporation delivery division.
He was an avid fisherman. When not working, he was on one of many lakes enjoying his favorite hobby, throwing a “line“ to give his wife a good fish story.
He was a member of the order of The Mason's in Milwaukee, the American Legion in Smithland, and enjoyed singing in barber shop quartets. He never missed watching his favorite football team the Green Bay Packers.
They raised two beautiful daughters together during their 45 years of marriage, Monica Ann Watkins of Glendale, Wis., and Carrie Lynn Schubring of Mount Pleasant, Wis.
He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Merydith A. Servis (Vine); his brother, C. Richard Servis (Renae) of Wichita, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Carla Vine (Ralph) of Glendale, and Jill O'Donnell-Vine of Brown Deer, Wis.; and loving father-in-law to Jay A. Schubring (Carrie). He adored his five grandchildren, Milayshia, Mitaiya, C.J., Trinity, and Mia; two great-grandchildren, Moon and Hendrix; uncle to Scott and Melissa; and great uncle to Colin and Sarah.
Gary was preceded by his loving parents, Calvin R. Servis and Mary Ellen (Gilman) of Smithland; parents-in-law, Donald H. Vine and Marcelle (Thiry) of Glendale; brother-in-law, Jeff Vine of Brown Deer, Wis.; and nephew, Adam Vine, Glendale.
The family would like to thank immensely to the St. Nicholas Hospice team in Sheboygan, Wis.
He gave with all his heart until his heart could no longer give.
