× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary E. Servis

Waldo, Wis., formerly Smithland, Iowa

Gary E. “Papa” Servis, 76, formerly of Smithland, peacefully entered eternal life on May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Private services with the immediate family will be arranged. Public memorial services will be scheduled at a later date due to the COVID 19 risk and social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Plymouth, Wis. For online condolences, please visit wwwsuchonfh.com.

Gary was born in Sioux City, on Oct. 8, 1943. He was raised Smithland. He was married to Merydith A. Vine on Dec. 20, 1975. They started their life together in Milwaukee, Wis. They later retired to Waldo, Wis., where they enjoyed the quieter life of a small community similar to where Gary grew up in Smithland.

Gary served two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in Fort Carson, Colo. He worked many years as an auto insurance adjuster with various automobile insurance companies. He loved his pastime job in retirement with the Pizza Hut corporation delivery division.