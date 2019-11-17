Gary E. Shull

Des Moines, Iowa

Gary Evans Shull, 83, of Des Moines, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Iles-Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines.

He and his twin sister, Carolyn were born July 16, 1936, in Mapleton, Iowa, and were raised on a farm near Hornick, Iowa, with their parents, Belle and Harley Shull, brother, Hollis and sister, Ruth. He attended Iowa State College before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1959. He spent two years in the Army Security Agency in Germany.

In 1960, he married Judy Prichard, and they had three children, Kerry, Kelly and Kyle. After his military service, he graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City, while living in Oto, Iowa. Gary worked as a corn breeder for Cargill Seed Company for many years in Grinnell, Iowa, and Seward, Neb. When the Seward station closed, he went to McCurdy Seeds in Ottumwa, Iowa, and then as research director with Select Seed Company in Camden, Ind.

He came back to his beloved Iowa with MBS Seeds, and started his own genetic seed testing business, Germplasm Evaluation Services. When he retired from that, he joined Pioneer Hi-Bred and enjoyed working in the greenhouses until he and his second wife, Marjorie Rudert retired together in July 2012.