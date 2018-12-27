Whiting, Iowa
Gary E. Zortman, 78, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Whiting Christian Church, with the Rev. Josh Weece officiating. Burial will be at later date. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Gary was born on Dec. 4, 1940, at his family's home in Mahonmen, Minn., to Willard Zortman and Mae (Antonsen) Zortman. He went to school at Waubun.
Gary moved from Minnesota to Iowa, where he later married Carol Mankenberg on Dec. 20, 1968, at Faith Lutheran Church in Onawa, Iowa. Gary worked at Wilson Trailer and Sioux City Inspection, but was more commonly known for his work as a farmer. He started work on his own farming, but later began working with John Matthews, where he stayed until his retirement.
For many years, Gary raised numerous breeds of dogs, with his favorite being the Basset Hound. He had a dog very special to his heart, Chunky, who his granddaughters insisted that he keep from a Christmas litter. Gary very much enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to spend his weekends fishing and camping with his family. His family, especially his grandchildren, were the light of his life.
Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol Zortman; sons, Mike (Cindy) Zortman and Rick (Janean) Zortman; daughter, Kim (Chad) LeClair; granddaughters, Kaylee (Joe) Seaton, Amber Zortman, Krista Zortman, and Kyli (Nick) Pippin; great-grandchildren, Kendric Zortman, Gracyn Seaton and Brooklyn Seaton; brother, Dennis (Mary) Zortman; sister-in-law, Julie Zortman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Mae (Antonsen) Zortman; his in-laws, Cliff and Sally (Letterly) Mankenberg; his brother, Merlin Zortman; and several other family members.
The family of Gary, wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. John L. Garred Jr. and office staff, Burgess Health Center and Hospice, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Pleasant View Care Center, and his granddaughter, Amber, who took care of him during his time at Pleasant View.