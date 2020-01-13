Gary "Griz" Schiltz aka Wise One

You have free articles remaining.
Craig, Iowa
72, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Service: Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m., Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, Remsen, Iowa. Burial: St. Mary's Cemetery, Remsen. Visitation: Jan. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Craig, 400 Linn St. (Craig) Le Mars, Iowa; and Jan. 16, from 9:30 to service time at the funeral home.
