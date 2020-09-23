× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary K. McCuddin, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. today at Wesley United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Todd Schlitter and Rev. Laurice Streyffeler officiating. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors by the U.S. Naval Reserve. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary was born on Nov. 1, 1933, in Sioux City, to Kent C. and Grace (Bladt) McCuddin. He received his education at Leeds High School. Gary was Homecoming King his senior year and graduated with the class of 1952. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years before receiving his honorable discharge.

Gary married Donalda Gilson on May 5, 1956, in Sioux City, at Wesley United Methodist Church. His working career was spent rebuilding trucks in and around Sioux City.