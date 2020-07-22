× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary L. Hofdahl

Dakota Dunes

Gary L. Hofdahl, 83, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home, with his family, after a long illness.

A celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dakota Dunes Country Club. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday A brief service will be conducted by Meyer Brothers. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary was born July 27, 1936, in Faribault, Minn.; he was the son of Ingvald and Gena (Lee) Hofdahl. Gary grew up in Owatonna, Minn., and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1955. He attended Mankato State College and later served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. After his service, Gary attended Mankato Business College.

On Sept. 27, 1963, Gary married Barbara K. Walsh in Mankato, Minn.

Gary was employed by NCR Corporation for 20 years until he and Barbara owned and operated a chain of retail Uniform Stores.

Gary was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church, and he and Barbara enjoyed wintering in Scottsdale, Ariz.