Gary L. Hofdahl
Dakota Dunes
Gary L. Hofdahl, 83, of Dakota Dunes, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home, with his family, after a long illness.
A celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Dakota Dunes Country Club. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday A brief service will be conducted by Meyer Brothers. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gary was born July 27, 1936, in Faribault, Minn.; he was the son of Ingvald and Gena (Lee) Hofdahl. Gary grew up in Owatonna, Minn., and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1955. He attended Mankato State College and later served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. After his service, Gary attended Mankato Business College.
On Sept. 27, 1963, Gary married Barbara K. Walsh in Mankato, Minn.
Gary was employed by NCR Corporation for 20 years until he and Barbara owned and operated a chain of retail Uniform Stores.
Gary was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church, and he and Barbara enjoyed wintering in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Dakota Dunes; his children, John Hofdahl (Arcelia) of San Jose, Calif., and Sally Tuttle (Rob) of Dakota Dunes; his sister, Gloria Seykora of Owatonna, Minn.; and seven grandchildren, Serena, Leif and Camille Hofdahl, Emma, Henry, Joe and Sophie Tuttle.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son at birth, Mark; sister, Elaine Anderson; and two brothers, Donald and James Hofdahl.
