Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Gary L. Jungers, 62, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on April 20, 2019.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.
He was born in Limestone, Maine, on Oct. 29, 1956, to Bernard and Marlene (Groepper) Jungers.
Gary is survived by his children, Kyle Jungers (Kelly), Stephanie Clayton (Arlin), Michelle Jungers (Glen Keith), Ryan Jungers (Melanie), Bradley Jungers (Nichole), Stephanie Fiedler (Chad), and Nicholas Hazel (Lindsay); parents, Bernard and Marlene (Grover) Jungers; significant other, Marilyn Music; siblings, Vicki Holtrop (Myron), James Jungers, Sharon Nilges (John), Joseph Jungers (Karla), Leann Grave (Roger), Carla Gardner (Russ), and Kelly Jungers; many grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Jungers.
Family will direct memorials.