Gary L. Pfeister
St. Michael, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Gary Lee Pfeister, 76, of St. Michael, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. At Fort Snelling, please gather in assembly area 5 at 1:15 p.m., and all are required to wear a mask. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N., in St. Michael. Condolences may be sent online to www.ThePetersonChapel.com.
Gary was born on April 15, 1943, in Sioux City, the son of Leo and Hazel (Olsen) Pfeister. Gary was the first class to graduate from Riverside High School in Sioux City in 1962. In high school, he excelled at track, basketball and football. Gary furthered his education at Morningside College in Sioux City, earning a mathematics degree.
He then attended officer's training school for the U.S. Air Force and was stationed for four years active duty. After serving active duty, he joined the Air National Guard at the Sioux City Air Base as a squadron commander for 24 years.
He worked as a systems analyst at Iowa Beef Processors for many years. In 2001, Gary retired from Iowa Beef Processors and from the Air National Guard obtaining the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Scott; daughter, Kristen; siblings, Leo, Charles (MaryKay), Leonard, Linda (Jack) Beam, Jim (Sue), and Karen (Steve) Carlson; siblings-in-law, Pat Pelo, and Kathy (Darren) Doheny; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Hazel; sisters, Leola and Judy; brother, Louis; parents-in-law, Ole and Regina Weber; brothers-in-law, Don Weber, and Dick Pelo; and sister-in-law, Becky, LaVella.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Wounded Warrior Project or Animal Humane Society.
