× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary L. Pfeister

St. Michael, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Gary Lee Pfeister, 76, of St. Michael, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.

Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. At Fort Snelling, please gather in assembly area 5 at 1:15 p.m., and all are required to wear a mask. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N., in St. Michael. Condolences may be sent online to www.ThePetersonChapel.com.

Gary was born on April 15, 1943, in Sioux City, the son of Leo and Hazel (Olsen) Pfeister. Gary was the first class to graduate from Riverside High School in Sioux City in 1962. In high school, he excelled at track, basketball and football. Gary furthered his education at Morningside College in Sioux City, earning a mathematics degree.

He then attended officer's training school for the U.S. Air Force and was stationed for four years active duty. After serving active duty, he joined the Air National Guard at the Sioux City Air Base as a squadron commander for 24 years.