Gary L. Reising

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Gary Reising took the only flight of his life to be reunited with his wife, Donna Jean, and his Lord, Jesus, just inside the pearly gates of Heaven.

Due to current situations, further info on a memorial service at Good News Church will be made available when that becomes known/allowed.

Gary was born on Jan. 29, 1936, in Ponca, Neb., to his parents, Merrill Reising and Maxine Reising (Rakow). Gary spent his young years growing up on the farm with his siblings in Allen, Neb. Later in life, the family moved into Iowa around Hinton. Gary, in high school, helped a farmer as his first job that he had until he graduated from Hinton High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. Gary spent a couple of years patrolling by boat the harbors of duty stations in France and Spain, among other assignments. He was honorably discharged.