Gary L. Reising

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Gary Reising took the only flight of his life to be reunited with his wife, Donna Jean, and his Lord, Jesus, just inside the pearly gates of Heaven.
Gary was born on Jan. 29, 1936, in Ponca, Neb., to his parents, Merrill Reising and Maxine Reising (Rakow). Gary spent his young years growing up on the farm with his siblings in Allen, Neb. Later in life, the family moved into Iowa around Hinton. Gary, in high school, helped a farmer as his first job that he had until he graduated from Hinton High School in 1954. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. Gary spent a couple of years patrolling by boat the harbors of duty stations in France and Spain, among other assignments. He was honorably discharged.
Gary settled in Sioux City and began working for Sue Bee Honey. Shortly after that he met the love of his life, Donna Jolin, and they were married. They had two children, Edward and Machelle (Bisonnette) Reising.
Gary found his career path when he became a brakeman and then conductor for the railroad most recently known as Burlington Northern. He worked there for nearly 30 years until a couple of work injuries had him retire on disability. Gary later drove vans shuttling train personnel and lastly until just before his death, as a car courier for Jensen Motors.
Living relatives are brothers, Steve and Mike; sisters, Jackie Smith and Marilyn Reid; his children; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents, Merrill and Maxine; his brother, Frank; and sister, Sandra Beavers.
His love of Christ was well known as he shared that love with most he came in contact with. He was a member of Good News Baptist Church.
