Gary Lee Olson

Dakota City

Gary Lee Olson, 74, of Dakota City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle, Neb., with the Rev. Kenneth Hoesing officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary was born Dec. 16, 1945, the son of Allen and Helen (Wageman) Olson. He grew up on the family farm near Winnebago, Neb.

After graduation, Gary enlisted in the United States Army from 1966-1968, where he was trained and served as a Medical Corpsman. After being honorably discharged, he attended a trade school.

Gary married Victoria Hilton on Oct. 7, 1972. Their union included four children, Melinda, Shane, Craig, and Wendi. The couple later divorced. Gary married Georgejean (Beyeler) on May 4, 1991, in Sioux City.

Gary moved to Dakota City and worked for Prince Manufacturing for 20 years, and then worked for Gateway until its closing. Gary worked for the City of Dakota City until retirement.