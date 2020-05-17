Gary Lee Olson
Dakota City
Gary Lee Olson, 74, of Dakota City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Private graveside services with military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery at Newcastle, Neb., with the Rev. Kenneth Hoesing officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gary was born Dec. 16, 1945, the son of Allen and Helen (Wageman) Olson. He grew up on the family farm near Winnebago, Neb.
After graduation, Gary enlisted in the United States Army from 1966-1968, where he was trained and served as a Medical Corpsman. After being honorably discharged, he attended a trade school.
Gary married Victoria Hilton on Oct. 7, 1972. Their union included four children, Melinda, Shane, Craig, and Wendi. The couple later divorced. Gary married Georgejean (Beyeler) on May 4, 1991, in Sioux City.
Gary moved to Dakota City and worked for Prince Manufacturing for 20 years, and then worked for Gateway until its closing. Gary worked for the City of Dakota City until retirement.
Gary's retirement allowed him additional time to apply his talented and creative carpentry, mechanic, and plumbing skills to personal projects. There wasn't anything that Gary could not build or repair.
Gary was often quite willing to stop his personal tasks in order to help someone else. He loved his animals and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Georgejean Olson of Dakota City; children, Shane Olson of Sioux City, Craig Olson of Ewing, Neb., and Wendi (Jason) Dwinell of Winside, Neb.; grandchildren, Laurel Brunken, Gabrielle Dwinell, Ozzy Olson, and Isaac Olson; stepchildren, Lynne Bockelmann (Jim Lake) of Sloan, Iowa, Mary Claire (Jim) Sullivan of Jackson, Neb., Jim (Dawn) Rasmussen of Sherburn, Minn., Rick (Jamie) Rasmussen of Sioux City, and Karl Rasmussen of Sioux City; stepgrandchildren, Jeremy and Beau Koeppe, Brittany Wood, McKinzi Worrell, Morgan Tubbesing, Maddy Sullivan, Mallory Zarn, Anthony, Alivia, Rhyan, and Joseph Rasmussen, Zachary, Jake, Elizabeth, Isabella, and Emmalynne Rasmussen; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Sibling survivors are Andy Olson of Emerson Neb., Sherry Hurley of Ohio, Candice Litras of Omaha, and Crystal Olson of Omaha.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Helen Olson; his daughter, Melinda Melchor; his grandson, Caleb Dwinell; his sister-in-law, Jan Olson; and his beloved dog, Shadow.
