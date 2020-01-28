Tahlequah, Okla., formerly Sioux City
Gary Morris, 70, of Tahlequah, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in his home.
Services will be in Tahlequah on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Reed-Culver Funeral Home in Tahlequah.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Annie; children, Steven and Claire Morris of Omaha, and Dan and Cassie Morris of Tahlequah; along with his four grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family he is survived by his brothers, Clifford Morris, Lewis Morris and Albert Slavik.
