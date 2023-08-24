Gary Phillip Boeshart

Sioux City

Gary Phillip Boeshart, 78, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2023.

A Vigil Service will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 2 p.m. Luncheon, for friends and family, will immediately follow at the chapel. Interment will be on Monday, Aug. 28th at St. Anne Cemetery, rural Dixon, Nebraska. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Gary was born on September 20, 1944, to Phillip and Rita (Murray) Boeshart in Dixon, Neb. After graduating Central High School in Sioux City, he served in Germany in the Army until he returned to Sioux City. After a brief period working for the phone company, he joined Iowa Public Service (IPS), now MidAmerican Energy, where he held various positions and later in his career designed and supervised many large MidAmerican Energy construction projects in Sioux City. He served the Siouxland community for over 4 decades until retirement and resided in Sioux City for the remainder of his life.

Gary was an expert hunter and fisherman. He was most happy out on the open water fishing for walleye and salmon. Before retiring from MidAmerican Energy, he joined the Professional Walleye Tour and Nebraska Walleye Association and in 2010 took 1st place in the Lewis and Clark Tournament. He competed on those fishing circuits for several years even after retirement and had several sponsorships including SCHEELS, Mercury Marine, and Yar-Craft. He was well respected in the fishing community especially along the Missouri River throughout the tri-state region. For many years he served as a fishing guide along the Missouri River and the Great Lakes.

When not working, hunting, or competitively fishing, Gary enjoyed wood-working, tackling electrician jobs on the side, and relaxing outdoors in his camper and trailer. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren Aaron and Jessica, who he deeply loved, and would explore campgrounds and bodies of water with them in his ATV and boat.

Gary was predeceased by his parents and brother Richard Boeshart. He is survived by his brothers Steve Boeshart, Lyle Boeshart, and Randy Boeshart and his sisters Mary (Boeshart) O'Keefe and Diana (Boeshart) Wrenn and his children Scott Boeshart and Tammy (Boeshart) Palmersheim. He loved his entire family beyond measure. Gary was a loving father and son, caring brother, and loyal friend. He will be greatly missed.