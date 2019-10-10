Sioux City
Gary R. Buckholtz, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at a local hospital, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Gary Ray Buckholtz was born Nov. 27, 1955, in Sioux City, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Stoltze) Buckholtz. Gary attended school in Sioux City and Alaska. He moved back to Sioux City, when he was 17. Gary enjoyed cooking, spending time with his grandchildren, and playing cribbage. He had a kind soul who cared and would help others in need.
He is survived by his three sons, Jeremy (Robin) Buckholtz of Sioux City, Jason Buckholtz of Sioux City, and Corey (Maria) Buckholtz of Orange City, Iowa; one brother, William (Peggy) Buckholtz of Sioux City; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert.