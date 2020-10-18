Gary Robert Hollstein

After graduating from UNL in 1971, Gary joined the FBI. He married a local girl, Karen Johnson, in 1972. They traveled all over the world, as often as they could. They welcomed Paul Bennett and Carolyn Beth into their family in 1980 and 1982.

Gary's working life consisted of three diverse and complex occupations which sometimes overlapped and all three of which he loved intensely. He threw his whole heart into his work life. His first career was with the FBI, working at their Physical Training Academy in Quantico, Va. He was there until it was his own turn to enter Agent's training class. He was an FBI Agent in the District of Columbia for nine years.

Western Nebraska called him back home to Rushville to join his father-in-law and brother-in-law in the banking business in 1981. Gary saw his job in the bank as being a booster for his community. He was active on the Hospital Board, Chamber of Commerce, and other civic groups. He enjoyed beautifying his town any way he could.

Always an entrepreneur, Gary became interested in the fast food business and in 1987, he opened the first of seven Arbys Restaurants in Sioux City and Le Mars, Iowa, and in Norfolk, Neb. He loved the entire process of constructing, staffing, and running those restaurants. He was very hands-on and worked at one of the locations every day.