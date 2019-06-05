Sioux City
Gary Steven Warren, 71, of Sioux City, died peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
A celebration of life is 4 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Weather permitting, drive your best car. Come in your jeans and favorite Harley or car t-shirt. Gary would have. He said no flowers -- buy yourself a cold one instead. Online condolences for Gary’s family may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Gary was born in LaCrosse, Wis., on May 9, 1948, to Betty and Howard Warren.
Gary was a fiery redhead with the spirit to match. A man of few words, he did not talk a lot but when he did the stories were legendary. His tough guy exterior was all for show, as evidenced by his caring nature and the friends he had all over town.
In 1968, Gary went on a blind date with the black-haired beauty from the Flair Hair Salon, Barbara Ann Rosengartner. They married on Oct. 18, 1969, and had two children, Bryan and Kristi.
That same year, Gary's lifelong love of cars, specifically Chevys, turned into a career as a mechanic at Knoepfler Chevrolet. In 1985, Barb and Gary formed B & G Cleaning.
Perhaps he was happiest behind the wheel or showing one of his old cars, or cruising the Loess Hills Scenic Byway on his Harley. The one-hour ride would be followed by a four-hour detailing, also enjoyed by Gary. But, he shined the most, spending time with his grandkids, "the babies."
Although he was proud of his Wisconsin heritage, Gary loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, almost as much as his dogs, NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt.
Gary is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Bryan (Hope) Warren and Kristi (Todd) Berger; grandchildren, Seton, Howie, Layla and Meta Warren, and Warren and Theresa Berger; mother, Betty Warren; brothers, John (Mary) and Rich (Susan) Warren and families; brother-in-law, Gayle Rosengartner and family; and sister-in-law, Patty (Jon) Tracy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Warren; mother-in-law, Theresa Rosengartner; and father-in-law, Maurice Rosengartner.