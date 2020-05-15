Gary W. Comstock

Gary Wayne Comstock Sr. was born to Howard and Grace Comstock, in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, on Aug. 7, 1942. In 1960, Gary met Beverly Rhodd. They were married one-month shy of 40 years, before she died of pancreatic cancer. In December 2004, he married Joan Ramey and spent the next 15 years of his life loving her.

Gary was known for his delicious pork barbecue in his homemade hog roaster and his amazing fajitas which were enjoyed by family and friends. Being born and raised on a farm, he learned to love being outdoors and gardening. He always had a large garden. He enjoyed cooking and sharing his large harvest. Gary had a generous spirit towards his family and friends. If anyone needed anything, Gary was the first to offer his time, resources and energy. Gary's faith was paramount in his life, was a faithful and dedicated Jehovah's Witness. He made many lifelong friends through his ministry with the Kingdom Hall. Gary will be missed for his compassion for those in need, his sense of humor, his love of conversation, and his buckwheat pancakes.