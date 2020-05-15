Gary W. Comstock
Moorefield, W.V., formerly Onawa, Iowa
Gary W. Comstock, 77, of Moorefield, formerly of Onawa, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.V.
Gary Wayne Comstock Sr. was born to Howard and Grace Comstock, in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, on Aug. 7, 1942. In 1960, Gary met Beverly Rhodd. They were married one-month shy of 40 years, before she died of pancreatic cancer. In December 2004, he married Joan Ramey and spent the next 15 years of his life loving her.
Gary was a hard worker his whole life and worked various jobs until he was hired by Chicago Northwestern Railroad, as a welder. He retired from the railroad after being employed with them for 20 years.
Gary was known for his delicious pork barbecue in his homemade hog roaster and his amazing fajitas which were enjoyed by family and friends. Being born and raised on a farm, he learned to love being outdoors and gardening. He always had a large garden. He enjoyed cooking and sharing his large harvest. Gary had a generous spirit towards his family and friends. If anyone needed anything, Gary was the first to offer his time, resources and energy. Gary's faith was paramount in his life, was a faithful and dedicated Jehovah's Witness. He made many lifelong friends through his ministry with the Kingdom Hall. Gary will be missed for his compassion for those in need, his sense of humor, his love of conversation, and his buckwheat pancakes.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan Comstock of Moorefield; children, Wayne Comstock of Onawa, Kevin Comstock and his wife, Shelley of Omaha, Laura Kuhlmann and husband, Donald of Onawa, Angela Kenedy and husband, Daniel of Omaha, and Gary Comstock Jr. of Council Bluffs, Iowa; four grandchildren, Courtney Wingate and husband, Josh of Leggett, Texas, Caleb Kuhlmann and friend, Monica Simonds of Traverse City, Mich., Emily Kuhlmann of Onawa, and Rory Comstock of Yankton, S.D.; special nephew and niece, James and Hollie Comstock of Livingston, Texas; very special friends, Michael and Sharlene Floyd of Mexico; two brothers, Don Comstock of Bemidji, Minn., and Merrill Comstock and wife, Claudia of Whiting, Iowa; one sister, Rose Morrow and husband, Dwight of Blair, Neb.; and many nieces, nephews and good friends. Gary will also be greatly missed by his stepchildren, Dawn Halterman, Daren Conners, Scott Conners, Stacey Martin, Heidi Rogers, and Bobbi Michael; 17 stepgrandchildren; 12 great-stepgrandchildren; and one great-great-stepgrandchild.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by stepson, Jared Conners; and stepgrandchildren, April Sherman and Keith Michael.
