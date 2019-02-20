Sioux City
Gary W. Marshall, 63, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home.
Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Gary was born on July 31, 1955, in Sioux City, the son of Glenn and Nellie (Weis) Marshall. Gary worked as a tile setter, and at Hy-Vee. He loved artwork.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie; his four brothers, Ray (Jolene) Marshall, and Rick Marshall of Grand Haven, Mich., Jim Marshall, and Bob Marshall, both of Sioux City; and three sisters, Sandra Ranson and Connie (Doug) Mitchell of Grand Haven, and Patti (Don) Whitlock of Sioux City.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Jesse; two brothers, Leonard and John; niece, Amy; and brother-in-law, Don.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.